Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boeing (BA) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) with bullish sentiments.

Boeing (BA)

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Hallam maintained a Buy rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $211.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #3235 out of 7291 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Hold with an average price target of $231.26, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

In a report released today, Robert Sanders MBA from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.25, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

MBA has an average return of 82.0% when recommending Dialog Semiconductor.

According to TipRanks.com, MBA is ranked #634 out of 7291 analysts.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.41, which is a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

