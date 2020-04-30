Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA) and Cree (CREE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Boeing (BA) and Cree (CREE).

Boeing (BA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Boeing yesterday and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $139.00, close to its 52-week low of $89.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 63.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $179.44, a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $175.00 price target.

Cree (CREE)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Cree, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 41.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

Cree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.50, a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

