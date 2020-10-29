Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Boeing (BA) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $214.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $147.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 51.0% success rate. Poponak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Teledyne Technologies.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.06, a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Andrew Humphrey from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR73.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Humphrey is ranked #6413 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.86.

