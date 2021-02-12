Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Boeing (BA) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boeing (BA) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Boeing (BA)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Hold rating on Boeing today and set a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $210.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.4% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $231.26, which is an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released today, Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.25.

Brochet has an average return of 8.4% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Brochet is ranked #6538 out of 7308 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.22, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR102.00 price target.

