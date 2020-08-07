Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BlackLine (BL), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Paylocity (PCTY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on BlackLine (BL), T Mobile US (TMUS) and Paylocity (PCTY).

BlackLine (BL)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on BlackLine, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.83, close to its 52-week high of $94.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 82.3% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Tyler Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BlackLine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.33, a -6.1% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on T Mobile US yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.10, close to its 52-week high of $111.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 82.2% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, CenturyLink, and Megaport.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.50, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 75.2% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Q2 Holdings, and Pluralsight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $132.08 average price target, representing a -4.4% downside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

