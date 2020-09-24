Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BlackBerry (BB) and Plug Power (PLUG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on BlackBerry (BB) and Plug Power (PLUG).

BlackBerry (BB)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 62.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BlackBerry with a $5.70 average price target, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on September 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.4% and a 55.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $12.55 average price target, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

