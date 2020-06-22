Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BlackBerry (BB) and Jabil Circuit (JBL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on BlackBerry (BB) and Jabil Circuit (JBL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

BlackBerry (BB)

In a report issued on June 19, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 74.6% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and Celestica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BlackBerry with a $5.23 average price target, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Jabil Circuit (JBL)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Muller maintained a Hold rating on Jabil Circuit on June 19 and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 73.3% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Jabil Circuit with a $37.00 average price target, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.