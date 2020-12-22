Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BlackBerry (BB) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BlackBerry (BB) and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD).

BlackBerry (BB)

In a report issued on December 18, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 73.3% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and CGI Group.

BlackBerry has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.83, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD)

In a report issued on December 20, Michael Eisen from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Eisen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 41.6% success rate. Eisen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, L3Harris Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.67, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.