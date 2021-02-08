Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Blackbaud (BLKB) and T Mobile US (TMUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blackbaud (BLKB) and T Mobile US (TMUS) with bullish sentiments.

Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Blackbaud, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $70.62.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.0% and a 87.7% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

Blackbaud has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.00.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.28, close to its 52-week high of $135.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and United States Cellular.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $149.73 average price target, representing a 16.1% upside. In a report issued on February 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

