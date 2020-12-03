Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Blackbaud (BLKB) and Splunk (SPLK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Blackbaud (BLKB) and Splunk (SPLK).

Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Blackbaud. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.09.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 76.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackbaud with a $70.00 average price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $205.91, close to its 52-week high of $225.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $223.20, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $239.00 price target.

