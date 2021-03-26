Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Blackbaud (BLKB) and II-VI (IIVI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Blackbaud (BLKB) and II-VI (IIVI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Blackbaud (BLKB)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $70.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 71.8% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Qualtrics International, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Blackbaud has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.75, which is a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

II-VI (IIVI)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on II-VI today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $66.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $105.76 average price target.

