Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Bill.com Holdings (BILL), New Relic (NEWR) and Adtran (ADTN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Bill.com Holdings (BILL), New Relic (NEWR) and Adtran (ADTN).

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.6% and a 85.9% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Global Payments.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.00, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

New Relic (NEWR)

In a report released today, Robert Majek from Raymond James downgraded New Relic to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $66.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for New Relic with a $64.29 average price target, a -20.4% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Adtran (ADTN)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham upgraded Adtran to Buy, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.00, close to its 52-week high of $18.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Vonage Holdings.

Adtran has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

