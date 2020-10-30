Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Bill.com Holdings (BILL) and Zendesk (ZEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bill.com Holdings (BILL) and Zendesk (ZEN) with bullish sentiments.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.60, close to its 52-week high of $120.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 77.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.00, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $106.03, close to its 52-week high of $116.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.9% and a 92.5% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $115.36, which is a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

