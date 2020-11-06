Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC), Everbridge (EVBG) and New Relic (NEWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC), Everbridge (EVBG) and New Relic (NEWR) with bullish sentiments.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BigCommerce Holdings with a $98.71 average price target.

Everbridge (EVBG)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $117.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Everbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.71, representing a 38.6% upside. In a report issued on November 4, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

New Relic (NEWR)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to New Relic, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 67.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Relic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $69.40, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

