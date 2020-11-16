Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Berkeley Lights (BLI) and Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Berkeley Lights (BLI) and Nuance Communications (NUAN).

Berkeley Lights (BLI)

In a report released today, Tejas Savant from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Berkeley Lights, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Savant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 92.3% success rate. Savant covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacific Biosciences, Guardant Health, and NanoString Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Berkeley Lights is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.70, close to its 52-week high of $36.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Singh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, Datto Holding, and Nice-Systems.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.80, representing an 8.1% upside. In a report issued on November 13, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.