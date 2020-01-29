Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Benefitfocus (BNFT), SAP AG (SAP) and Paycom (PAYC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Benefitfocus (BNFT), SAP AG (SAP) and Paycom (PAYC) with bullish sentiments.

Benefitfocus (BNFT)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Benefitfocus, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.97, close to its 52-week low of $18.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 75.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, RingCentral, and HubSpot.

Benefitfocus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.67, implying an 114.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SAP AG (SAP)

In a report released today, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on SAP AG, with a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

SAP AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.33, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Paycom (PAYC)

Citigroup analyst Daniel Jester maintained a Buy rating on Paycom today and set a price target of $367.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $318.59, close to its 52-week high of $324.00.

Jester has an average return of 51.9% when recommending Paycom.

According to TipRanks.com, Jester is ranked #1541 out of 5871 analysts.

Paycom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $302.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.