Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Benchmark Electronics (BHE), Teradata (TDC) and Unity Software (U)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Benchmark Electronics (BHE), Teradata (TDC) and Unity Software (U).

Benchmark Electronics (BHE)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Benchmark Electronics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, TTM Technologies, and MKS Instruments.

Benchmark Electronics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teradata (TDC)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews assigned a Hold rating to Teradata today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.0% and a 73.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teradata is a Hold with an average price target of $22.17, implying a -20.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Unity Software (U)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Unity Software today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 62.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Glu Mobile.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unity Software with a $138.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.