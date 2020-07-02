Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and Uber Technologies (UBER)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and Uber Technologies (UBER).
Benchmark Electronics (BHE)
In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Benchmark Electronics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.06.
According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 61.1% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.
Benchmark Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.
Uber Technologies (UBER)
SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali reiterated a Buy rating on Uber Technologies on June 30 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.43.
According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 75.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Shutterstock.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $40.97 average price target, a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.
