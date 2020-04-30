Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and Microsoft (MSFT)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Benchmark Electronics (BHE) and Microsoft (MSFT).
Benchmark Electronics (BHE)
In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Benchmark Electronics. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.93.
According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 60.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Faro Technologies, and Universal Display.
Benchmark Electronics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $177.43.
According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 74.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $191.22 average price target, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.
