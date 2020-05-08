Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BCE (BCE), Identiv (INVE) and Power Integrations (POWI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BCE (BCE), Identiv (INVE) and Power Integrations (POWI).

BCE (BCE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on BCE yesterday and set a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.4% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BCE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.46.

Identiv (INVE)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Identiv, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Identiv with a $6.75 average price target, representing a 129.6% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Power Integrations (POWI)

In a report released today, Gus Richard from Northland Securities maintained a Sell rating on Power Integrations, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $104.99, close to its 52-week high of $111.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Enphase Energy, and PDF Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Power Integrations with a $96.00 average price target.

