Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BCE (BCE) and Docebo (DCBO)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on BCE (BCE) and Docebo (DCBO).
BCE (BCE)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on BCE yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.08.
According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BCE with a $48.62 average price target, which is a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Cormark Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.
Docebo (DCBO)
In a report released yesterday, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Docebo, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.13, close to its 52-week high of $66.97.
According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 69.4% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Descartes.
Docebo has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.34.
