Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BCE (BCE) and Celestica (CLS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BCE (BCE) and Celestica (CLS).

BCE (BCE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Hold rating on BCE yesterday and set a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.27, close to its 52-week high of $47.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 57.0% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BCE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.72, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$59.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Celestica (CLS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Celestica yesterday and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 69.1% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, and Descartes.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Celestica with a $9.75 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.