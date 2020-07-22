Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: BCE (BCE), Akamai (AKAM) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on BCE (BCE), Akamai (AKAM) and Snap (SNAP).

BCE (BCE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on BCE yesterday and set a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 54.2% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Cogeco Communications, and Shaw Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BCE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.42.

Akamai (AKAM)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Akamai today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $113.45, close to its 52-week high of $116.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $117.46 average price target, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Snap. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.74, close to its 52-week high of $26.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 66.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, Nielsen Holdings, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $26.18 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

