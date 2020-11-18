Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Baidu (BIDU) and GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Baidu (BIDU) and GoodRx Holdings (GDRX).

Baidu (BIDU)

KeyBanc analyst Hans Chung maintained a Buy rating on Baidu today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $143.92, close to its 52-week high of $151.18.

Chung has an average return of 2.7% when recommending Baidu.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is ranked #747 out of 7090 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baidu is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.89, a 15.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Barclays also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $170.00 price target.

GoodRx Holdings (GDRX)

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Hold rating on GoodRx Holdings today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.21, close to its 52-week low of $36.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 67.2% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Zillow Group Class C.

GoodRx Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.15, implying a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

