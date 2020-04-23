Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AXT (AXTI) and Digital Turbine (APPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AXT (AXTI) and Digital Turbine (APPS) with bullish sentiments.

AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AXT, with a price target of $5.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $5.95 average price target, which is a 51.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Digital Turbine, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 34.4% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Brightcove, and TrueCar.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, an 84.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

