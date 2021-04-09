Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Axon Enterprise (AXON) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axon Enterprise (AXON) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Axon Enterprise today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $150.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.0% and a 69.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $178.63.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

UBS analyst Celine Fornaro maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE yesterday and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.25, close to its 52-week high of $124.63.

Fornaro has an average return of 13.8% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #5649 out of 7435 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $127.62, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on April 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

