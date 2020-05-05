Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Axon Enterprise (AAXN), Wideopenwest (WOW) and Caci International (CACI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Axon Enterprise (AAXN), Wideopenwest (WOW) and Caci International (CACI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Axon Enterprise, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 79.3% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axon Enterprise with a $78.57 average price target, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Wideopenwest (WOW)

In a report released today, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 30.0% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Wideopenwest has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Caci International (CACI)

In a report released today, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Caci International, with a price target of $251.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $254.32.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 58.8% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Science Applications, and General Dynamics.

Caci International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $281.50.

