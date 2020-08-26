Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Axon Enterprise (AAXN) and Intuit (INTU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axon Enterprise (AAXN) and Intuit (INTU) with bullish sentiments.

Axon Enterprise (AAXN)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Axon Enterprise, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $103.71, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Intuit, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $336.42, close to its 52-week high of $337.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $345.00, implying a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

