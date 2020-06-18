Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) and MTBC (MTBC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) and MTBC (MTBC) with bullish sentiments.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.86, close to its 52-week high of $29.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Axcelis Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.50, a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 16, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.39, close to its 52-week high of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and PCTEL.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MTBC with a $8.43 average price target.

