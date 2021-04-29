Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avnet (AVT), Blackbaud (BLKB) and Equinix (EQIX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avnet (AVT), Blackbaud (BLKB) and Equinix (EQIX).

Avnet (AVT)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Avnet, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.65, close to its 52-week high of $44.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avnet is a Hold with an average price target of $39.00.

Blackbaud (BLKB)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Blackbaud yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.68, close to its 52-week high of $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 77.5% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blackbaud is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.75.

Equinix (EQIX)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Equinix yesterday and set a price target of $856.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $707.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 57.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and GTT Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinix with a $841.92 average price target, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $800.00 price target.

