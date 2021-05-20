Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avid Technology (AVID), Transcat (TRNS) and Endava (DAVA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Avid Technology (AVID), Transcat (TRNS) and Endava (DAVA).

Avid Technology (AVID)

Colliers Securities analyst Steve Frankel maintained a Hold rating on Avid Technology today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.11, close to its 52-week high of $30.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Frankel is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Frankel covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, Bluerock Residential Growth, and New Senior Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.40, which is a 17.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Transcat (TRNS)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Transcat, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.99, close to its 52-week high of $56.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Transcat with a $59.75 average price target, which is a 17.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Sidoti also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $60.00 price target.

Endava (DAVA)

Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane maintained a Hold rating on Endava yesterday and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $92.58, close to its 52-week high of $94.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Keane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 75.5% success rate. Keane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Fidelity National Info, and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Endava is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.