Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avid Technology (AVID), TechTarget (TTGT) and CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Avid Technology (AVID), TechTarget (TTGT) and CyberArk Software (CYBR).

Avid Technology (AVID)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Avid Technology today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and PROS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.75, implying a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TechTarget (TTGT)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on TechTarget, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $67.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 73.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Viant Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TechTarget with a $97.00 average price target, implying a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Hold rating on CyberArk Software. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $114.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 45.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyberArk Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.67, representing a 48.5% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

