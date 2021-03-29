Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avid Technology (AVID), Facebook (FB) and Micron (MU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Technology (AVID), Facebook (FB) and Micron (MU) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Technology (AVID)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Avid Technology, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and PROS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Avid Technology with a $26.10 average price target, a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $283.02, close to its 52-week high of $304.67.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 73.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Facebook is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $345.52, which is a 24.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

Micron (MU)

Micron received a Buy rating from Raymond James analyst Chris Caso today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.99, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 60.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.86, implying a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.