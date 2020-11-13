Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avid Technology (AVID), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Limelight Networks (LLNW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avid Technology (AVID), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and Limelight Networks (LLNW) with bullish sentiments.

Avid Technology (AVID)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.56, close to its 52-week high of $10.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and PROS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.13, a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 56.0% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cisco Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.50, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Majek from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.3% and a 20.8% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, NortonLifeLock, and MobileIron.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Limelight Networks with a $7.00 average price target.

