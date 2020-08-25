Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Avaya Holdings (AVYA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Issuer Direct (ISDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Avaya Holdings (AVYA), Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Issuer Direct (ISDR) with bullish sentiments.

Avaya Holdings (AVYA)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Avaya Holdings today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.86, close to its 52-week high of $16.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Avaya Holdings with a $18.67 average price target, representing a 15.4% upside. In a report issued on August 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.07, close to its 52-week high of $275.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 72.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $297.05, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $328.00 price target.

Issuer Direct (ISDR)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Issuer Direct, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 60.2% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Issuer Direct has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

