Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Aspen Technology (AZPN) and Amphenol (APH)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Aspen Technology (AZPN) and Amphenol (APH).

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

In a report issued on April 29, Mark Marcon from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $186.99, close to its 52-week high of $197.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 82.8% success rate. Marcon covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Resources Connection, and ManpowerGroup.

Automatic Data Processing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $201.75, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Aspen Technology (AZPN)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Technology on April 29 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $130.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 80.9% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprout Social, PROS Holdings, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $177.50.

Amphenol (APH)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Buy rating on Amphenol on April 28 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.34, close to its 52-week high of $69.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 62.1% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, BorgWarner, and Littelfuse.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amphenol with a $76.19 average price target, implying a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $74.00 price target.

