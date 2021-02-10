Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Sumo Logic (SUMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Sumo Logic (SUMO) with bullish sentiments.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Automatic Data Processing today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $166.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #832 out of 7296 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Automatic Data Processing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $183.63, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sumo Logic (SUMO)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Blair Abernethy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Sumo Logic today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 77.4% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dynatrace, Snowflake, and Datadog.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Sumo Logic with a $34.29 average price target, which is a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.