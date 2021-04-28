Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Iteris (ITI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Iteris (ITI) with bullish sentiments.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Automatic Data Processing, with a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $195.89, close to its 52-week high of $197.28.

Dolev has an average return of 17.9% when recommending Automatic Data Processing.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #734 out of 7483 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Automatic Data Processing is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $199.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iteris (ITI)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Iteris, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.46, close to its 52-week high of $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.