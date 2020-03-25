Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Caci International (CACI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Caci International (CACI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Wald from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing, with a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is ranked #4984 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Automatic Data Processing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.60.

Caci International (CACI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on Caci International yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $197.65.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.0% and a 22.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Leidos Holdings, and Perspecta.

Caci International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $304.44.

