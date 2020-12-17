Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (ADSK), Intuit (INTU) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Autodesk (ADSK), Intuit (INTU) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) with bullish sentiments.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on December 15, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $292.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.8% and a 77.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $298.79, a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report issued on December 15, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Intuit, with a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $369.26, close to its 52-week high of $380.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 79.1% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $410.08, a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Tabula Rasa HealthCare on December 14 and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Change Healthcare, and Health Catalyst.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tabula Rasa HealthCare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.71.

