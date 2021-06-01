Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (ADSK), Descartes (DSGX) and Change Healthcare (CHNG)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSK), Descartes (DSGX) and Change Healthcare (CHNG).

Autodesk (ADSK)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk on May 28 and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $285.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 66.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $337.60 average price target, which is a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Descartes (DSGX)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Buy rating on Descartes on May 28 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $58.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 72.6% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Descartes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $68.14.

Change Healthcare (CHNG)

In a report issued on May 27, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Change Healthcare, with a price target of $25.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.44, close to its 52-week high of $24.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 56.1% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Change Healthcare is a Hold with an average price target of $25.75, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

