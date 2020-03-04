Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (ADSK), Baidu (BIDU) and Trade Desk (TTD)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSK), Baidu (BIDU) and Trade Desk (TTD).

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on February 28, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $180.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Altair Engineering, and Netscout Systems.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $213.69, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Baidu (BIDU)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on Baidu on February 28 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $117.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Weibo, and JOYY.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baidu with a $159.95 average price target, implying a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report issued on February 28, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Trade Desk, with a price target of $208.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $277.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trade Desk with a $274.63 average price target, a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

