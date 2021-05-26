Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (ADSK) and Micron (MU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autodesk (ADSK) and Micron (MU) with bullish sentiments.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on May 23, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $289.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $334.71 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Micron (MU)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on Micron yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 67.6% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $117.55 average price target, implying a 40.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

