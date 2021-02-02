Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (ADSK) and KBR (KBR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Autodesk (ADSK) and KBR (KBR).

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report issued on March 17, Brian Schwartz from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Autodesk. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $286.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $321.80 average price target, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Atlantic Equities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $179.00 price target.

KBR (KBR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on KBR on January 22 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.87, close to its 52-week high of $32.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 57.8% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Smith & Wesson Brands, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KBR is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.80, a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

