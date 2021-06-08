Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (ADSK) and Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Autodesk (ADSK) and Apple (AAPL) with bullish sentiments.

Autodesk (ADSK)

In a report released yesterday, Garry Sherriff from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk, with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $278.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherriff is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 73.3% success rate. Sherriff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hansen Technologies, Pushpay Holdings, and Nearmap.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $336.91, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $342.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.90.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Alphabet Class A, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $157.58, implying a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AAPL: