Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Autodesk (ADSK), Airbnb (ABNB) and Plug Power (PLUG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Autodesk (ADSK), Airbnb (ABNB) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk today and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.9% and a 79.2% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Autodesk has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $338.54, representing a 14.8% upside. In a report issued on February 17, Robert W. Baird also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Airbnb (ABNB)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Airbnb, with a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $182.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Motorsport Games, and MediaAlpha.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbnb with a $163.67 average price target, representing a -17.1% downside. In a report issued on February 22, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $240.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 54.6% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.73, implying a 51.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

