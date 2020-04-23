Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AT&T (T), Xilinx (XLNX) and HealthStream (HSTM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AT&T (T), Xilinx (XLNX) and HealthStream (HSTM).

AT&T (T)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Hold rating on AT&T today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 82.4% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GDS Holdings, Wideopenwest, and CenturyLink.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AT&T is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.84, a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Xilinx (XLNX)

Nomura analyst David Wong maintained a Buy rating on Xilinx today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xilinx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $94.13, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

HealthStream (HSTM)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 34.0% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and Virtusa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HealthStream with a $28.00 average price target.

