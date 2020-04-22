Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Snap (SNAP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN) and Snap (SNAP).

AT&T (T)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on AT&T today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 57.4% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $35.29, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

In a report released today, David Wong from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Texas Instruments, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $109.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Wong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Wong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Maxim Integrated, and Analog Devices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Texas Instruments with a $121.40 average price target, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Longbow Research also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Snap (SNAP)

Nomura analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Hold rating on Snap today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $17.53 average price target, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.25 price target.

