Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AT&T (T), Ciena (CIEN) and Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AT&T (T), Ciena (CIEN) and Fidelity National Info (FIS).

AT&T (T)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan reiterated a Hold rating on AT&T yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.28, close to its 52-week low of $26.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 57.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $31.20 average price target, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ciena, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

Ciena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.54.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Raymond James analyst John Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Global Payments, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $166.05 average price target, representing a 17.5% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

