Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: AT&T (T) and Slack Technologies (WORK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on AT&T (T) and Slack Technologies (WORK).

AT&T (T)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on AT&T. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, GDS Holdings, and Verizon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $33.78 average price target.

Slack Technologies (WORK)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Slack Technologies, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.07.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 57.1% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Vonage Holdings, and Everbridge.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Slack Technologies with a $33.00 average price target, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

